First Snow Will Fall over Bulgaria on 21 November

Tomorrow, Bulgarians may see snow for the first time this year, but only in the Fore-Balkan region and higher up in the mountains. In Sofia the possibility of snowfall is very slim, Anastasia Kirilova, meteorologist of the National Weather Service forecast.

There will be favorable conditions for heavier snowfalls in the western part of the Fore-Balkan region.

On Saturday, it will be cold, same as in the morning hours on Sunday and Monday. Day temperatures will be rising gradually later during the week.

As of Wednesday, wind will abate and fogs are expected in most regions across Bulgaria.

Tomorrow, heavier rains are possible in northwestern Bulgaria. At some places precipitation rate may reach 5l/sq.m, as in the Danube valley it will rain while in the Fore-Balkan regions it will snow, although snow cover will not form yet.

In southeastern Bulgaria it will not be rainy.

During the second part of the next week sunny weather is expected.