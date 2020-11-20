US No.1 Infectious Disease Expert: Masks Will be Needed for a Long Time

Wearing protective masks will be necessary even if vaccine against the novel Coronavirus is widely available, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute for Infectious Diseases.

He made this statement in an interview published on the website of The New York Times. When asked when he thought it would be possible for the public to give up wearing protective masks, Dr. Fauci replied: 'I believe that even with an available vaccine, some public health measures will remain in place for a significant period of time.' At the same time, he stressed that the start of the gradual lifting of protective measures should be expected no earlier than the "third or fourth quarter of the following year"

"I believe that masks should be worn uniformly and everywhere," said Fauci, when asked if he supported the idea of introducing a mandatory regime for wearing masks in the United States. "It is good if we can achieve this at the level of local authorities – mayors, governors of states. If this is not possible, we should consider [introducing compulsory wearing of masks] at the national level.'

Anthony Fauci expressed bewilderment at the fact that many US residents still refuse to wear masks, ignoring the risks of contracting the Coronavirus, despite the broad scale of the pandemic in the country. /BGNES and TASS