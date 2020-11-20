NSSI: Average Social Security Income in Bulgaria Increases to BGN 1,081
The National Social Security Institute announced that the average social security income in Bulgaria for September is BGN 1,081 and 73 stotinki. This is an increase of over BGN 21 compared to the previous month of August.
Despite the pandemic and the economic consequences, the statistics kept by the National Social Security Institute show that the insurance income continues to grow on a monthly basis. In January this year it was 1037 leva.
The average monthly insurance income for the country in the period October 2019 - September 2020 inclusive was BGN 1,045 and 93 stotinki.
The NSSI uses the indicator on an annual basis to determine the amount of granted pensions. Social security income is also part of the formula for determining the annual indexation of pensions under the so-called Swiss rule.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Covid Crisis Prospects: Bankruptcies in Bulgaria Up by 21% in 2021
- » Bulgarian Business Received over BGN 400 Million as Pandemic Support from Economy Ministry
- » Bulgarian Cabinet Provides Additional BGN 80 Million for First-Line Medics
- » Jeff Bezos Announces USD 791 Million in Grants to 16 Groups Fighting Climate Change
- » Bulgaria’s Economy Made Up for Almost Half of the Losses It Suffered This Spring
- » Everything You Need to Know About Virtual Currency: Bitcoin!