NSSI: Average Social Security Income in Bulgaria Increases to BGN 1,081

The National Social Security Institute announced that the average social security income in Bulgaria for September is BGN 1,081 and 73 stotinki. This is an increase of over BGN 21 compared to the previous month of August.

Despite the pandemic and the economic consequences, the statistics kept by the National Social Security Institute show that the insurance income continues to grow on a monthly basis. In January this year it was 1037 leva.

The average monthly insurance income for the country in the period October 2019 - September 2020 inclusive was BGN 1,045 and 93 stotinki.

The NSSI uses the indicator on an annual basis to determine the amount of granted pensions. Social security income is also part of the formula for determining the annual indexation of pensions under the so-called Swiss rule.