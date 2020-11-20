Weather in Bulgaria: Clear and Cold, Temperatures Between 8-15 Degrees

Clear and sunny weather will prevail over Southwestern Bulgaria. Above the northern and eastern regions of the country will remain mostly cloudy, there are not excluded and isolated light rainfall.

The minimum temperatures will be mostly between 1 and 6 degrees, in the mountainous areas - a little lower; maximum temperatures will be between 8 and 13 degrees, in the extreme southwestern regions - 14-15 degrees.

It will be mostly cloudy over the Black Sea coast, only in the extreme southern regions the probability of light rainfall is increased. It will blow to a moderate north wind. Maximum air temperatures will be 11-13 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is about 15 degrees. The sea wave will be 3 points, in the southernmost regions - 4 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains. The clouds over Stara Planina will be more significant, but precipitation is unlikely. A light to moderate wind with an eastern component will blow, in the highest parts of the massifs in Southwestern Bulgaria in the afternoon it will be oriented from the southwest.

The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 5 degrees, at 2000 meters - about zero degrees.