COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3899 New Cases, 119 Deaths
pixabay.com
3899 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria,the last 24 hours in 10 311 PCR tests. This is shown by the data of the National Information Portal.
The active cases are 78,459, of which 5,878 are hospitalized. 344 people are accommodated in serious condition and in intensive care units. Over the past 24 hours, the number of deaths again exceeds 100 - 119 people have lost the battle with the disease. 847 people were cured.
