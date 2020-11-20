COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3899 New Cases, 119 Deaths

Society » HEALTH | November 20, 2020, Friday // 08:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3899 New Cases, 119 Deaths pixabay.com

3899 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria,the last 24 hours in 10 311 PCR tests. This is shown by the data of the National Information Portal.

The active cases are 78,459, of which 5,878 are hospitalized. 344 people are accommodated in serious condition and in intensive care units. Over the past 24 hours, the number of deaths again exceeds 100 - 119 people have lost the battle with the disease. 847 people were cured.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria