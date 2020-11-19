Salary Increase of Bulgarian Police Officers Remains 15 Percent
Fifteen percent will remain the increase in salaries in the Ministry of Interior in 2021, said Interior Minister Hristo Terziiski after the end of the Social Partnership Council.
"At this stage, the promised 15% increase in basic salaries remains, which, when recalculated through additional allowances and percentage class, for some employees may reach 20%. In general, financial terms, we are talking about a BGN 231 million and a half increase in the budget in terms of staff, "said the Minister.
