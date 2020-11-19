Medical Study: Honey Is More Effective Remedy for Child Coughing Than Antibiotics

Honey effectively relieves coughing in children, proves a new study conducted by Oxford University. It supports all the recommendations of our older relatives ho advise to eat a spoonful of honey or add it to our tea in case of persistent cough, writes BGNES.

The study was published in the British Medical Journal and found that when honey is consumed in pure form without additives it is surprisingly useful for relieving the symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections due to its antimicrobial properties.

"It provides a widely available and inexpensive alternative to antibiotics," the researchers found, adding that it relieves coughing frequency and can "help efforts to slow down the development of antimicrobial resistance."

At the same time, prescription antibiotics remain the biggest cause of antimicrobial resistance. To say nothing of difference in price. The evidence in favor of the natural remedy against drugs for colds and throat infections is also supported by the fact that honey does not cause side effects.

However, the German Professional Association of Pediatricians stresses that children under 1 year should not be given honey. This is because honey contains bacteria called Clostridium botulinum, which can produce toxins in a baby's intestines and lead to botulism - a rare and potentially fatal disease that can cause muscle and respiratory paralysis. Heating honey also does not help, as it does not reliably destroy bacteria.

If coughing persists for more than two weeks, if a Coronavirus infection is suspected or if there is fever or shortness of breath, parents should take their child to a doctor immediately. 

