Bulgaria’s Health Minister: Antigen Tests for Covid-19 Will Be Sold in Pharmacies

Antigen tests for COVID-19 will also be available in pharmacies. This was announced today by Health Minister Kostadin Angelov who did not commit himself to specific deadlines though, i.e. he didn’t say when exactly this will be possible. He also made it clear that health authorities plan to take a "snapshot" of the COVID-19 spread by testing the population of one Bulgarian city, but there is no decision as of yet which city will chose for the experiment.