Bulgarian Retailers Propose to Drop Shopping Hours for Seniors Only

Retailers Propose to Drop Shopping Hours for Seniors Only

The Modern Trade Association, which unites large retail chains, proposes to customers under the age of 65 to voluntarily refrain from shopping from 8 am to 10 am, and if necessary everyone should have the opportunity to shop at any time.

Yesterday, major retailers urged health and economic ministers to cancel the so-called "green corridors".

Among the arguments of the Association, which unites 12 of the largest retail chains in Bulgaria are the difficulties that the measure creates for workers and the prerequisites for overcrowding in stores during the rest of the day.

"In practice, the so-called green corridors are not an effective safeguard measure. I think we all saw the result by ourselves – discontent, tension, crowds of people at the flank of the corridor", said spokesperson for the Association Mira Ivanova, referring to the decision of the traders, which has already been presented to the ministers of health and economy.

"Let each of us be able to do shopping at any time, but arrive at consensus – The time bracket between 8 and 10 am should be reserved for people over 65,"Ivanova added.