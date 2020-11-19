Sofia Inferno after World War II Air Raids Recreated in Unique Art Installation

The horror of the bombings of Sofia during World War II was recreated in a unique art installation exhibited at the National Military History Museum. The exposition titled "The Scars of War: Lost Architectural Heritage of Sofia" will be at 11:00 a.m. opened today - the day the first massive bombing of Sofia took place during the Air War.

The scars of war remain in the memories of thousands of people. Damage has also been done to architectural gems of Sofia, some of which are irretrievably lost.

Visitors will be able to walk through peaceful and beautiful pre-war Sofia, see the difference in the appearance of the city before and after the nightmarish strikes, experience the horror of an air attack in the capital and find out what hundreds of citizens who have been left without a roof over their head have experienced.

For this purpose, the installation relies on authentic video footage, photoarchive material and iconic exhibits.

Eyewitness accounts recreated by famous Bulgarian actors, such as Stefan Mavrodiev, Rusi Chanev, Meglena Karalambova, Valentin Ganev and Asen Blatechki complement the picture of some of the most dramatic days for the Bulgarian capital.

"The Scars of War: Lost Architectural Heritage of Sofia" is a project implemented in partnership with the Bulgarian National Film Festival and is funded by the ‘Culture’ program of Sofia Municipality.

At 12:30 p.m. on November 14, 1943, 137 aircraft - 91 B-25 Mitchell bombers and 46 Lighting fighter jets attacked Sofia. 563 bombs have been dropped on the city. 47 buildings and buildings were destroyed. 59 people were killed and 128 injured. 56 civilians, one police officer and six military personnel were killed. 49 people were seriously injured and 79 were seriously injured.