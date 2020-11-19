Trend: Bulgarians Feel More Secure about Their Jobs but Have No Savings

Nearly half of Bulgarians are of the opinion that measures against the spread of COVID-19 are sufficient. Mandatory wearing of masks in public places enjoys the greatest support.

In November, Bulgarians feel more secure about their jobs than in the spring. Lower levels of concern among Bulgarians are recorded concerning shortages of food products, home supplies, medicines and fuels compared to April. There has been an increase in the share of people who are left with no savings. This is according to data from a survey of the research center "Trend" commissioned by the newspaper "24 Hours", dedicated to the attitudes of Bulgarians towards the spread of COVID-19.The survey was carried out between 2-10 November 2020 through face-to-face interviews among 1,001 people aged 18+.

"30% of Bulgarians believe that measures against the spread of COVID-19 should be stricter. A similar percentage share was reported in April. In May, however, only 11% wanted tougher measures. This is largely due to the few cases then and the state's exit from the state of emergency.

Demographic charts show that as age increases, the proportion of people who think the measures should be stricter is also increasing. There is an impression that 39% are the ones who in May believed that the measures should be lighter, with only 15% sharing this opinion in November", commented the experts of "Trend". The share of people keeping the ‘hand-washing’ rule as a measure of protection against coronavirus reported in November compared to April this year is 93% to 92%. In November, there was an increase in the proportion of people declaring that they were wearing protective masks – 88% set against 70% in April. About 82% is the share of Bulgarians who say that they observe physical distance when communicating with other people, and 14% indicate that they do not observe one.79% of people say they avoid reuniting with a lot of people. As a precaution against coronavirus, 37% of people take vitamins/food supplements, and 70% use disinfectants more often.

The share of those working from home in November was lower than in April - 18% compared to 35%.At the same time, there has been a decrease in support for closing all restaurants, bars, gyms and other places where more people gather. 36% of people supported this measure in November, while in April this share was 82%.

The situation across the country is extremely complicated.Nevertheless, only 12% of Bulgarians believe that citizens should be banned from leaving their home except for going to a shop, pharmacy or work. This measure in April was supported by 55% of Bulgarians", the research center explains.

"The widely discussed vaccination topic of vaccines makes us to include in the study a question about whether people would get vaccinated or not when such a vaccine is available. 26% of Bulgarians say they will get vaccinated and 45% do not share this opinion.