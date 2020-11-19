Belarus Reopens Nuclear Power Plant after Replacing Equipment

Business | November 19, 2020, Thursday // 13:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Belarus Reopens Nuclear Power Plant after Replacing Equipment pexels.com

 

 

Belarus has resumed operations at a new nuclear power plant, inaugurated earlier this month by President Alexander Lukashenko, after successfully replacing some equipment, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement on Thursday.

The plant has been reconnected to the grid after replacing some voltage transformers and testing thermal power equipment, the country's energy ministry said. "The reactor of the first power unit is currently working at 40% of its nominal capacity."

Built by Russian state-owned firm Rosatom and financed by Moscow with a $10 billion loan, construction of the power plant near the city of Astravets, in the western Hrodno region, was vigorously opposed by Lithuania, whose capital Vilnius is just 50 kilometres (31 miles) away. Production at the plant was shut down a few days after it opened, with the energy ministry saying individual electrical measuring equipment needed replacing.

Lithuanian grid operator (TSO) Litgrid, located 20km from the plant, said it had detected a production stoppage at the plant at 1000 GMT on Nov. 8.

Production had been ramped up to 400 MW on the day Lukashenko inaugurated the plant, Litgrid said.

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Belarus, economy, energy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria