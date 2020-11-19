Executive Director of Hospital Where Waiting Patients Died: It Is Wartime, We Take up Mild Cases First

Two patients from the “St. George” Multiprofile University Hospital in Plovdiv died after being left on the staircase with oxygen masks

„Yeasterday, we were informed about this incident with two patients who were left on the staircase before being admitted to hospital. The deputy director on administrative and economic issues Momchil Mavrov ordered an urgent inspection by competent experts who will request written testimony from all participants in this incident, because to the hospital’s management it is very important to know what causes such logistic problems in what we call “wartime” when we face acute personnel shortage,” commented hospital’s CEO Prof., Dr. Karen Dzhambazov.

“The inspection is not over yet. We need more beds because the number of patients is avalanching. The beds in the Infectious Diseases Clinic proved to be insufficient and actually last week we discussed the situation with the heads of Toxicology Clinic and occupational diseases ward. Their facilities will be transformed into a COVID ward. We now have 141 beds for COVID patients and 20 beds for intensive treatment. In all of the hospital structures there are 10% beds for people with other diseases for whom Coronavirus is a concurrent condition,” Dr. Dzhabazov added.

“On Monday a total of six patients were brought to the hospital. Three of them were admitted right away, for the other three oxygen support was provided. One of those three patients, who was in a graver condition, was admitted for therapy, the other two had to wait. According to the ambulance driver, the patients were in the ambulance car all the time except for the last ten minutes. In no case this is our practice. It was explained to these patients in advance that they would be admitted. The problem is that this particular ward has been working for only two days and logistics is not worked out yet”, he said further.