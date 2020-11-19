LIVE, Health Minister of Bulgaria: Either We Observe the Measures or Move to Stricter Ones

The cured of COVID-19 for the week are 5766, and a total of 3105 people for this week. The occupancy of the beds for uncomplicated patients is 46%, and for intensive care - 25%. This was stated by the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov at the traditional briefing of the health authorities.

There is a lot of pressure on the system in Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Gabrovo, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Ruse, Targovishte and Shumen.

"The situation in the country is complicated. You can see that the measures we have taken do not receive the necessary support from the citizens. There are still opinions that there is no such virus or that we have a negative impact on freedom and human rights. I am watching what is happening in public "The decision was widely discussed with representatives of the elderly and shopping stores, not in person, but over the phone," Angelov said.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3938 New Cases, 75526 Actve Cases, 117 Deaths

The Minister of Health Angelov reported that his orders were not carried out in full. Specifically, he pointed out the refusal of the managers of the medical establishments to translate them according to the type indicated in the orders, as well as the lack of control by the directors of the RHIs.

"We are in a situation to make a definite decision. "Either as a society we follow the measures as they are or we move to much stricter measures," he said.