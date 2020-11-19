COVID-19: The Number of People infected with Coronavirus in Russia Exceeded 2 Million

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day is 23 610, this is the highest number for the entire time of the pandemic.

The total number of infected has increased to 2,015,608. In relative terms, the increase, according to the officials, is 1.2%.

In Moscow, 6,438 people infected with coronavirus were detected per day (against 4,174 the day before), the increase was the maximum since November 9. In total, according to the Russian Covid-19 headquarters, 533,068 people have already been infected in the capital.

The number of so-called active cases, that is, patients undergoing treatment at the moment, is decreasing in Russia for the third day in a row. Now in the country 454,102 people are sick, or 22.5% of all infected.