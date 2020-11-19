Today is International No Smoking Day
Today is International No Smoking Day. In Bulgaria, the initiative this year runs under the motto "Let's win together: a day without cigarettes!". Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the day will be celebrated through virtual initiatives.
Bulgaria has the highest percentage of smokers among the elderly population and the second highest percentage among adolescent girls according to the health profile of our country for 2019. A national campaign is needed to tackle smoking and it should start with the youngest students, says pulmonologist Dr. Alexander Simidchiev:
"What we need to focus on, in my personal opinion, the biggest part of the effort is to prevent the beginning, which is the role of schools and the early school, before the ninth grade. It can be realized only if we go beyond of the Ministry of Health and enter both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment. "
The Ministry of Health reminds that throughout the year every smoker can be consulted free of charge on how to quit smoking in the offices located in the Regional Health Inspectorates in the regional cities.
