COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3938 New Cases, 75526 Actve Cases, 117 Deaths

November 19, 2020, Thursday
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3938 New Cases, 75526 Actve Cases, 117 Deaths

Bulgaria: 3,938 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in 9,949 tests based on data from the National Information Portal. Most are registered in Sofia - 990, followed by Plovdiv with 464, Varna with 259 and Stara Zagora with 219 cases.

The active cases are 75,526, of which 5,629 are hospitalized. 313 people are in serious condition and in intensive care units. Over the past 24 hours, the number of deaths again exceeds 100 - 117 have lost the battle with the disease. 944 people were cured.

