Poor Bulgarians Increased by 200 000, A Family Needs BGN 2508 Per Month for Living Wage

At the end of the year, the number of poor Bulgarians increased by 200,000. This shows an analysis of the unions. The main reason is the pandemic. According to CITUB (The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria) data, nearly 70% of households in Bulgaria have less than the necessary means of subsistence. These are about 2 million and 900 thousand Bulgarians.

For normal living of a family of four (two parents and two children), BGN 2,508 per month or BGN 627 per person are needed. In the last quarter of the year, the cost of living increased by BGN 18. Thus, the unions estimate that a salary of just over BGN 1,250 is needed to cover the costs. At the same time, however, the average salary for the country remains a little over BGN 1,000.

For the last 10 years the salaries in Bulgaria have increased by over 80%, but still about 2 million people in our country live below the poverty line - with an income below BGN 363. And about 2 million and 900 thousand live with an income between 363 - 627 leva.

This means that 67.6% of the population cannot receive the income they need for a normal life, said CITUB leader Plamen Dimitrov, adding that urgent measures are needed to preserve the income of Bulgarians.

He recalled that about 300,000 jobs had been saved thanks to measures and schemes agreed between the social partners. According to him, in order to maintain consumption and move the economy, it is necessary for the government to maintain brighter and stronger government spending throughout 2021.