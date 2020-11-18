Bulgarian National Social Security Institute Releases New Online Service for Employers
The Bulgarian National Social Security Institute is starting to offer a new electronic service.
Employers who terminate their activity will be able to apply for the payroll and employment documentation electronically. The software product is available through the website of the Social Security Institute and through the Unified Portal for Access to Electronic Services of the State Agency for Electronic Government.
The transfer of the payrolls is a legally regulated obligation for the purpose of storage by the National Social Security Institute of the data of the companies that have ceased their activity.
