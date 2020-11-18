Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine: 94% Effective of Adults Over 65
The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech appears to protect 94% of adults over 65 years old.
More data released from their ongoing phase three trial suggests it works equally well in people of all ages, races and ethnicities.
The companies say they will now apply for authorisation for emergency use of the jab in the US.
The findings are based on two doses given to more than 41,000 people around the world.
Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech published preliminary data showing the vaccine offered 90% protection against Covid-19 and there were no safety concerns.
This was followed by impressive data on another vaccine, made by US company Moderna, suggesting nearly 95% protection.
Wednesday's data from Pfizer and BioNTech suggests the vaccine is 95% effective, based on 170 cases of Covid-19 developing in volunteers - just eight were in the group given the vaccine, suggesting it offers good protection.
The rest of the cases were in the placebo group given a dummy jab.
Although the full trial data has yet to be published, the companies say there have been no serious safety concerns. But they did notice headaches and fatigue in about 2% of volunteers given the vaccine.
In the trial, 42% of all participants are from diverse ethnic backgrounds and 41% are aged between 56 and 85 years old.
The trial, which is testing people at 150 sites in the US, Germany, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina, will collect data on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for another two years./BBC
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19: Vaccines Will Come in Bulgaria in March-April
- » PM Borissov: The State Will Provide Free Vaccines to All Willing to Be Vaccinated
- » Covid-19: Chinese Vaccine "Successful in Mid-stage Trials"
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4828 New Cases, 130 Deaths, More Than 1000 Recovered
- » Bulgarian PM Borissov: We Have to Overcome This Crisis within Coming Months
- » Bulgaria: Eleven Employees of Emergency Center in Yambol Infected with Coronavirus