COVID-19: Vaccines Will Come in Bulgaria in March-April

The Ministry of Health estimates the necessary funds to be allocated for the purchase of refrigerators that maintain a temperature of -78 to -80 degrees.

They will be used for the storage of two of the new vaccines against COOVID-19, which are to be delivered in Bulgaria. This was stated by the state health inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, who specified that the price of a small refrigerator maintaining such degrees starts from BGN 25,000 - 30,000 and up, and calculated that the department will have to set aside millions for the purchase, how many will be necessary depends on the size of the carton of 1000 vaccines.

"For vaccines that do not require specific conditions, we have storage capacity. The Ministry of Health has a central warehouse that meets all requirements, "said Kunchev. "As far as two of the vaccines are concerned, which require extremely different conditions - -78 to -80 degrees, it implies the delivery of refrigeration equipment, and in large quantities in a relatively short time. This is what the Ministry of Health is currently working on. It is a very difficult task,” he said, adding: "I'm scared that we're going to work with this type of vaccine, because it requires very good logistics. We have only two days from the removal from this refrigeration environment to the application of people, which means that for this short period, it must go from the RHI to the general practitioners, they make their list, people are on the face and within to be covered and reported in a few hours, which is not an easy task ", added Assoc. Prof. Kunchev.

He explained that GPs would receive the vaccine and would have to administer it to their patients within the set time-frame.

"In my opinion, the main quantities will come in March-April, the second quarter of 2021," said Assoc. Prof. Kunchev and clarified that what is happening now and the request that the vaccines will arrive almost by the end of the year is part of a big competition on the commercial side and politically charged whoever comes first, who will pull out the biggest quantities.

Assoc. Prof. Kunchev clarified that currently none of the vaccines in question has received the approval of the European Medicines Agency. "As soon as one of the vaccines is approved by the European Medicines Agency, I can have an opinion. At the moment, none of them has such a permit, "he said.