Behar's The Global PR Revolution Ranked Among Top 10 Best PR Books of All Time

The Global PR Revolution by the globally renowned PR expert Maxim Beharmade it to BookAuthority's top 10 best PR books of all time worldwide. The book was ranked No. 7 in the prestigious international ranking - 100 Best PR Books of All Time. Another significant achievement of The Global PR Revolution is holding the 6th position among the best PR books for 2021.

BookAuthority is one of the most prestigious international rankings, which identifies and rates the best books in the world, based on recommendations by thought leaders and experts such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Jack Ma, Richard Branson and many others.

"I am honored that The Global PR Revolution gets such recognition and international acclaim. This is of a great importance not only for me as an author, but also for Bulgaria and for ICCO, the largest PR global community, which I had the great responsibility to preside. The book is extremely relevant to the current situation, as one of the issues is focused on how businesses and societies can adapt to new realities and deal with crises," commented the author Maxim Behar.





The Global PR Revolution was initially launched in the USA, where it achieved an incredible success. Within 2 weeks, it was the best-selling book on Amazon.com in the categories Public Relations, Sales & Marketing and Career Advices, where it currently maintains a high score of 4.9 out of 5. The Global PR Revolution gathers the opinions of 100 of the world’s top public relations experts from 65 countries and 6 continents. In the book, Behar examines the innovative techniques in the public relations business, focusing on the impact of the Social media, fake news and the importance of the transparency. He also makes predictions about the future of this intuitive, ever-changing industry.

The book is published in Bulgaria since the end of 2019 and its first print run was out in less than a month. The Global PR Revolution can be purchased online in both digital and hard copy from the official webpage of the book.

Only a month ago, Maxim Behar's latest book The Morning After (in Bulgarian – “Пет минути до утре“) was released on the Bulgarian market. The author presents his unconventional point of view regarding the changes in the world, caused by COVID-19, and makes interesting forecasts about the business development in the new reality. This is the only book in Bulgaria dedicated to leadership during a pandemic. The Morning After aroused a great interest in readers and soon after its release it became the best-selling book in one of the largest book centers in Bulgaria – Greenwich.