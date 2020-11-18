PM Borissov: The State Will Provide Free Vaccines to All Willing to Be Vaccinated

Every Bulgarian citizen who shows willingness to be vaccinated against Coronavirus will be able to do it as quickly as possible, as soon as the European Medicines Agency approves and registers reliable and safe vaccines against COVID-19, PM Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook profile page.

In order to guarantee for Bulgarians the access to vaccines and ensure vaccine supplies, today the government allocated BGN 6,374,930 as additional financing for the budget of the EU Emergency Support Instrument.

The vaccination will be absolutely free and voluntary and the relevant institutions are already prepared to administer vaccines, Borissov writes.

For the sake of patients’ life and health we have taken one more important decision today – with the BGN 14,000,000 allocated by the government, other 17,280 vials of Remsedivir will be purchased, which in combination with other medications saves the lives of seriously ill COVID-19 patients. Every day we take all the necessary actions towards providing our medical professionals with all medicines approved worldwide which help the patients diagnosed with COVID-19, Borissov pointed out.