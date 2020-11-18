Bulgarian Cabinet Provides Additional BGN 80 Million for First-Line Medics

"We provide an additional BGN 80 million for the Operational Program for Human Resources Development". These funds will cover the costs of all first-line medics fighting the pandemic, "said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev during the government meeting.



The government approved changes in the indicative financial allocation under the 2014-2020 operational programs of funds from the new EC REACT-EU instrument, in support of overcoming the effects of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding from REACT-EU under the Operational Program "Human Resources Development" (OPHRD) is increased by BGN 80 million, and the funds will support an operation with a total budget of BGN 120 million. The operation will finance prevention and support measures for medical and non-medical staff, who are the first to face the challenges of the global pandemic crisis related to the spread of COVID-19.



The funds provided will support the healthcare system, incl. providing additional remuneration to first-line medical and non-medical staff, ensuring safe working conditions and improving the working environment. It is also planned to organize and conduct trainings for medical and non-medical specialists in the medical establishments for work in epidemic conditions. The main goal is for the health system to work effectively under significant stress and to be able to overcome the unprecedented challenges associated with the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 patients in the country.