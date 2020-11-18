Germany's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 833 307
Germany's confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 17,561 to 833,307, said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the federal government agency for disease control and prevention on Wednesday.
The total death toll from the disease rose by 305 to 13,119, the RKI added.
Germany entered a partial lockdown in November in reaction to the second COVID-19 wave and rising infection numbers.
The German and federal state governments have agreed not to tighten mandatory measures nationwide for the time being, as the rate of new COVID-19 infections in the country has begun to slow, local media reported Tuesday. (ANI/Xinhua)
