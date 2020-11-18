Bulgarian Parliament Discusses 9% VAT on Food Deliveries

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Discusses 9% VAT on Food Deliveries pexels.com

 

The Bulgarian parliamentary budget committee will discuss another reduction of VAT tax rate during the second reading debates on changes to tax legislation next year. The MPs of the ruling GERB party, have amended two discussions, according to which a 9% tax on home food supplies will be imposed next year. So far this business was an exception to the reduced tax that the restaurant business enjoyed due to COVID-19 epidemic.

If the amendment is adopted, only hard liquor served in restaurants will be subject to 20%-tax as 9% VAT tax is imposed on foods and soft drinks from the beginning of June, and beer and wine – since August.

The restaurant business welcomed the amendment, but the market chains oppose it. They insist on getting lower VAT rate on sales of ready-made foods because the type of service is the same. /BGNES

 

