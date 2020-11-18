Weather in Bulgaria: Clouds and Rain Today

Bulgaria: Today the precipitation will cover the whole country and in some places in the mountainous and eastern regions will be temporary and strong. The minimum temperatures are mostly between 3 ° and 8 °. A light north wind will blow in the eastern half of the country in the afternoon, with colder air.

Daily temperatures will drop to 7 ° to 12 °. By evening, precipitation will stop in most places, only in the southeastern regions there will still be rainfall.

It will be cloudy over the mountains. In many places there will be precipitation from rain, over 1700-1900 meters - from snow, in some areas the precipitation will be heavy. A moderate wind from the north-northeast will blow and temperatures will drop.

By the end of the week, the clouds will remain more often significant, but the probability of precipitation is lower. On Thursday the wind will rise from the east-northeast and the cooling will continue, as the temperatures will be almost non-existent. Morning temperatures will also drop on Fridays and weekends.