COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4828 New Cases, 130 Deaths, More Than 1000 Recovered

The insidious virus took over 130 new victims in Bulgaria in just 24 hours.

Another record is set by the new cases of people who tested positive for COVID-19. For the last day they are 4,828, which is 1309 more than the previous day. However, significantly more PCR tests were performed - 11,611 while the percentage of positive samples is 41.58%.

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are already 106,598. A total of 876,161 PCR tests have been performed. There is again an increase in the number of hospitalized patients as they are already 5463, which is an increase of 110 people per day.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit is also increasing - 303.

The good news is that 1,219 people have recovered and the total number is now 31,536. The number of dead patients, however, is again high - 131, although it marked a decrease of 21 people compared to the previous day.

The deceased from COVID-19 in our country are already a total of 2413.

Unfortunately, there is a huge increase in the number of medical personnel infected with coronavirus - 182 new cases.

The highest number of infected people was found again in Sofia - 1301. It is followed by Plovdiv with a record 525 and Varna with 490. There is no district without new infected, as the least cases are in Smolyan - 3 and Vidin - 5.