Category 4 Hurricane Iota Hits Nicaragua

The storm has weakened and Honduras is expected to be hit later on Tuesday.

Iota struck Nicaragua on Monday evening with sustained winds of nearly 250km/h, the NHC said. It strengthened at sea to a category five storm but it weakened as it made landfall.

In Puerto Cabezas, also known as Bilwi, the storm damaged wooden homes, flooded streets and cut off electricity. Residents said the wind ripped away the roofs of houses "like they were made of cardboard".