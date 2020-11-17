Mandatory Masks in Class for Bulgarian Schools

Masks become mandatory in classrooms for students from 5th to 12th grade and recommended for students in primary school. It will take effect on November 30, when all students will return to classrooms on schedule.

Both the social partners and the Minister of Education Krassimir Valchev united for the new measure.

Parents and students do not support the mandatory wearing of masks in class, according to a study by principal organizations in the field of education. Again, according to the same study, almost all principals and teachers are of the opinion that student masks should be mandatory. As a reason for this, they report the serious growth of ill educators. That is why the teachers submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Education and Science to make the masks obligatory. From there they accepted the measure.

According to the plan, after November 27, all students will return to the classrooms, but on schedule. Thus, about 50% of the children will be in schools every day. That is why wearing masks will be mandatory.

"It will be mandatory for students from 5th to 12th grade, recommended for those from 1st to 4th grade. This is the only way to keep teachers alive, "said Diyan Stamatov, who is chairman of the Union of Employers in the Public Education System in Bulgaria / SRSNPB /.

The obligatory wearing of masks by students is the only way for the learning process to proceed safely for teachers, the principal organizations in the education system are categorical. However, the parents counter.

"I don't think that's a very good idea. I practically don't know if it will be possible, otherwise as an idea for protection of teachers - yes ", says Tsvetelina Semkova.

The measure will be ineffective if children wear only one mask a day at school, pediatricians remind. "Every parent should put three masks in a clean plastic bag and the child should learn to change them every two hours, otherwise it can have the opposite effect, because they are soaked with saliva, moisture, and it is known that where there is heat and moisture has microorganisms that grow very violently, "said Dr. Pavlina Andreeva, a pediatrician at the 14th DCC, Sofia.