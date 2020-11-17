Bulgarian PM Borissov: We Have to Overcome This Crisis within Coming Months

The reports on the reorganization of medical facilities, medications supply for hospitals and free market for coping with the COVID-19 crisis, measures taken for the support of medical professionals

on the front line and aid for the most vulnerable citizens of Bulgaria have been presented to Premier Boyko Borissov at the working cabinet sitting today.

The sitting was attended by Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev, Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov, Minister of Labor and Social Policies Denitsa Sacheva and Minister of Finance Kiril Ananiev.

Minister Sacheva underscored that currently the distribution of food packages for 470,000 Bulgarians and their families is underway, free lunches and social care are provided to the elderly and disabled people, those under quarantine and other citizens in need. The vital services will be provided during the next year as well. To this end BGN 85m is allocated to the municipalities, including in line with the so-called Covid-standard of social services. The Minister of Labor and Social Policies also pointed out that BGN 120m will be allocated under the operative programs for additional compensations for doctors and medical personnel working on the front line, as the aggregate resource will amount to about BGN 240m.

“We have to overcome the crisis within the coming months. Hundreds of millions are poured into the healthcare system. And the medicines we are talking about are paid additionally,” PM Borissov underlined.

He also stressed that currently Bulgaria has 46,000 hospital beds for active treatment. “So as a country with sufficient hospital beds availability be have a huge base. However, you have to focus on people withconcurrent diseases and give priority to them when it comes to hospitalization. Because those 14 days are very hard for the people infected with Coronavirus,” the Premier noted.

Borissov said further that Bulgaria is doing everything necessary as regards tests in line with the European Commission recommendations in order to guarantee the best testing programs. “As a government we will provide all kinds of vaccines which the EC offers,” the PM was adamant. He tasked the Minister of Health with preparing a vaccination plan for all risk groups in Bulgaria when the approved vaccines are available in the country. The Minister of Health assured that necessary arrangements have been made for citizens who would like to be vaccinated.



