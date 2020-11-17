Bulgaria: Eleven Employees of Emergency Center in Yambol Infected with Coronavirus
11 employees of the Emergency Center in Yambol are infected with coronavirus. The work of the teams has doubled in the last week, BNR writes.
The Emergency Center in Yambol has 11 teams in the 7 branches of the district, but due to sick medics and drivers the situation is complicated, explained Dr. Nikol Kovacheva, director of the center.
"At this stage, we manage to deal with overtime, that is, the burden of these 11 people is borne by the rest of the staff and the workload is doubled."
The calls to 112 are increasing with each passing day, says Dr. Atanas Parushev.
"The calls we receive from Regional Center 112 - Burgas have almost doubled, 40 percent of them have fever, shortness of breath, cough, which leads us to think about the condition with COVID."
Currently, the Yambol Regional Hospital has a dozen vacant beds, and the possibility is to open another 20.
