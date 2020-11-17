Deputy Premier Nikolova Opened Bulgarian-Turkish Online Business Forum

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova opened the Bulgarian-Turkish online business forum, the Ministry sources reported. The event is organized by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the embassies of Turkey and Bulgaria and business and tourism associations of both countries.

About 50 participants have joined in the discussions. Among the issues on the agenda were the possibilities for investments in tourism sector, ways to increase tourist flows and exchange of efficient practiced in sector’s digitalization.

Minister Nikolova said that the intension of the Bulgarian government is to pursue a policy of maximum flexibility as regards border crossing regulations under current situation and added that Bulgaria and Turkey definitely set a good example in this respect because it is important to preserve the results and standards in tourist exchange, trade turnover and investments.

The Deputy Premier further commented that Bulgaria and Turkey have established a good tradition in bilateral business contacts as the larger part of businesses in both countries has been working with partners from a neighboring country for many years now.

Ambassador of Turkey to Bulgaria Aylin Sekizok extended her thanks to Minister Nikolova for the efforts she invests in promoting tourism between the two neighboring countries and added that it is important to keep the borders open so that the citizens be able to travel. In her words, both Turkey and Bulgaria are taking all the necessary measures to guarantee safety of their guests and ensure their danger free stay in Turkey.

Valentin Donchev, the unaccredited ambassador to Istanbul, explained that Turkey is one of the most favorite destinations for the Bulgarian tourists in recent years and maintenance of good bilateral relations in the future is of vital importance./BTA