Bulgarian Police Ask for Pay Raise but Not at the Expense of Child Allowances

Bulgaria’s biggest trade union – Trade Union Federation of Employers at the Interior Ministry, continues its protests against misappreciation of police work and its contribution to combatting the epidemic and the impact of COVId-19 spread, Novini.bg reports.

The police discontent is growing – a tent was pithed up in front of the National Assembly building and an exhibition was staged illustrating police officers efforts towards managing the crisis caused by COVID-19.

Every day during the lunch break the trade union members will stage a rally in front of their workplaces. If these measures don’t yield results the trade union federation will organize a nationwide protest.

Deputy Chairman of the Trade Union Federation of IM Employers Ilia Kuzmanov told the journalists that the claims by the government that it will have to “sacrifice child allowances” in order to increase salaries of Interior Ministry employers are “mean insinuation and provocation”. “We can get a pay raise without inflicting damage on other citizens. We are sure of that,” Kuzmanov said. “Our protests are lawful, morally justified and peaceful, they should not have provoked a public outcry,” he was adamant.