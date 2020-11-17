Lung Specialist: Antigen Tests May Be Used as Good Substitute for PCR

The antigen tests, which are more rapid and less expensive than PCR tests may be used instead of the latter in order to generate more data for the pandemic control. The proposal comes from lung specialist Alexander Simidchiev who gave an interview to NOVA TV. The two types of tests show 98% coincidence but the people who underwent antigen test do not pay for PCR and hence are not registered in official statistical reports, he said.

Answering the question the lung specialist specified that a secondary COVID-19 infection is next to impossible for those who have already suffered through the illness. Only 26-27 patients across the world were infected for a second time. “The vaccine is an instrument for the control of the pandemic process, it can hardly stop it abruptly but can well curb its spread and localize the disease,” the specialist concluded.