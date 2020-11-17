Lung Specialist: Antigen Tests May Be Used as Good Substitute for PCR

Society » HEALTH | November 17, 2020, Tuesday // 12:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Lung Specialist: Antigen Tests May Be Used as Good Substitute for PCR pexels.com

 

The antigen tests, which are more rapid and less expensive than PCR tests may be used instead of the latter in order to generate more data for the pandemic control. The proposal comes from lung specialist Alexander Simidchiev who gave an interview to NOVA TV. The two types of tests show 98% coincidence but the people who underwent antigen test do not pay for PCR and hence are not registered in official statistical reports, he said.

Answering the question the lung specialist specified that a secondary COVID-19 infection is next to impossible for those who have already suffered through the illness. Only 26-27 patients across the world were infected for a second time. “The vaccine is an instrument for the control of the pandemic process, it can hardly stop it abruptly but can well curb its spread and localize the disease,” the specialist concluded.  

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria