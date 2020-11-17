Russia Will Easily Get Over the "Loss" of Moldova

"Russia will get over the “loss of Moldova easily,” runs the headline of an article in Moskovsky Komsomolets daily dedicated to the victory of pro-European presidential candidate Maia Sandu in Moldova.

Maia Sandu will succeed on the post incumbent President Igor Dodon, who is considered as one staunchest supporters of Vladimir Putin in the post-Soviet space, the daily reports. According to Moskovsky Komsomolets, in her capacity of former PM and Minister of Education Sandu became famous for making the study of the Russian language in Moldovan schools not mandatory.

The newspaper reminds that Moldova ranks among the poorest countries in Europe and claims that its lack of economic growth is explained by the fact that the republic is at the crossroad between Russia and the European Union and until recently there were restrictions over Moldova’s imports to Russia imposed after Kishinev signed the EU association agreement.

Moskovsky Komsomolets further quotes an expert who thinks that the economy of Moldova to a great extent depends on the money that the Moldovan citizens working abroad send to their families in the country. So, Russia will not lose anything from the pro-European choice of Moldova, he said. In his words, after the collapse of USSR the former “fraternal republics”, Moldova and Ukraine including, received generous subsidies from Russia which hampered the economic growth of Russia. Even if Moldova joins the EU and NATO, Moscow won’t regret it, as “more money will be left for us”, concludes Alexander Razuvaev, expert of Alpari Information and Analyses Center/ novinite.bg