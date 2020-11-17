What Protects Us From Coronavirus?

"The main thing that protects against coronavirus is cell-mediated immunity. Antibodies are also important as indicator of recent illness, but they disappear in 6-7 months in most people. Cellular immunity remains, but for now we cannot say if the term is longer than the existence of the virus ", said pulmonologist Dr. Alexander Simidchiev.

Regarding the mortality from COVID-19 in Bulgaria

"In any case, we will reach numbers that are above today's, as mortality is shifted over time, relative to the number of infected and the number of hospitalized. So in any case we will have growth, but how far it will go is difficult for me to predict. ", he added.

Testing

Antigen testing as a substitute for PCR tests "The identity of results between PCR tests and antigen tests is over 98 percent. This means that antigen tests can be used as a good substitute for PCR tests. They are a little less sensitive - that is, there are people who are negative for antigen tests, but positive on PCR, but they are too small percentage.

These tests can be used to generate data to better manage the pandemic. Currently, in my personal opinion, the number of officially registered people tested with PCR is much smaller than those actually tested. "People do more antigen tests because they are cheaper and more affordable, but they are not included in the official statistics," the expert said. "PCR tests are the gold standard, but we have a fast, accessible and accurate test that can allow us to generate other data. Antigen tests can also be used outside the laboratory - if points are set up - they can be done outside a laboratory and very quickly” added Simidchiev.

Regarding re-infection

"Infected people are very unlikely to get sick again. The figures are over 50 million who are ill and only about 29 people who have been shown with re-infection. But it is still better for me to have uniform standards for everyone - everyone should wear mask, even the sick one, "added the pulmonologist.