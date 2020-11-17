US Election: Biden-Trump Refusal to Work on Transition Means More People May Die

US President-elect Joe Biden says that the refusal of the Trump administration to work on the transition to the next administration will hurt efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and could lead to more deaths.

"More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden said on Monday.

His remarks come as there is a growing sense that not only is Trump refusing to concede the election and work with Biden on moving ahead, but his administration is increasingly absent from efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The United States has jumped from 10 million recorded cases to 11 million in just six days, and deaths are moving up as well.

Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, warned that there is both a leadership crisis in the White House and an active effort from within the administration to urge people to revolt against restrictions being enforced to help bring down the daily caseload.

More than 246,000 people in the US are reported to have died from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccine doses will likely not be widely available until the second quarter of 2021, even as scientists are working at record-breaking speeds.