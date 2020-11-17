US Election: Biden-Trump Refusal to Work on Transition Means More People May Die
US President-elect Joe Biden says that the refusal of the Trump administration to work on the transition to the next administration will hurt efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and could lead to more deaths.
"More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden said on Monday.
His remarks come as there is a growing sense that not only is Trump refusing to concede the election and work with Biden on moving ahead, but his administration is increasingly absent from efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
The United States has jumped from 10 million recorded cases to 11 million in just six days, and deaths are moving up as well.
Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, warned that there is both a leadership crisis in the White House and an active effort from within the administration to urge people to revolt against restrictions being enforced to help bring down the daily caseload.
More than 246,000 people in the US are reported to have died from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Vaccine doses will likely not be widely available until the second quarter of 2021, even as scientists are working at record-breaking speeds.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Deputy Premier Nikolova Opened Bulgarian-Turkish Online Business Forum
- » Jeff Bezos Announces USD 791 Million in Grants to 16 Groups Fighting Climate Change
- » Bulgaria’s EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel Awarded with Prestigious Annual Award of Vienna Economic Forum
- » Bulgarian Hotels and Restaurants Ask for State Aid Even if Shut Down Voluntarily
- » Newly Elected President of Moldova Vows to Defend Minority Rights
- » New Government Bill is Putting 75 Percent of Bulgarian Retail Gaming Venues at Risk