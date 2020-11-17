COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Record-High Deaths for the Past 24 Hours

Record high percentage of positive tests 3,519 are new cases of coronavirus in 7,934 PCR tests.

44% of the tests performed are positive, which is the highest percentage since the beginning of the infection in Bulgaria. Most are newly infected in Sofia - 1,163, followed by Plovdiv - with 311 and Blagoevgrad - with 224 new cases.

A total of 5,353 patients remain in hospital, of which 288 - in intensive care units. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 101,770 have been infected, but more than 30,300 have been cured, 942 in the last 24 hours. A record number of deaths -152 people in the last day. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal.

