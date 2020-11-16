Education Ministry Proposes Three Оptions for Study in Bulgaria, Fully Present - Only 1st Grade

Bulgarian Ministry of Education and Science sent out to schools three options for training during the coronavirus epidemic. Tomorrow they will be discussed at a meeting between principals and experts from the education department. The decision will take effect on November 27 and will be valid until Christmas. It will then be decided how to complete the first term.

Each school is expected to make its own decisions. It is an obligatory condition for each child to be present in class, but without crowding large groups of students.

How will this happen and what are the options?

The first grade students will always be present in the class, and the rest will study mixed and at home. Each school will have the right to choose how this happens. And while the ideas are still being discussed at the Ministry of Education and Science, the 51st school is already on a hybrid system. 50% of the children in one fifth grade are at home, and the rest - in the classroom. They take turns every day. Even and odd numbers are divided.

"Although one part of the class is here now and the other is online, the experience is still important. Since last year, we have the ways and methods to bring order and observe the class, "says teacher Tsvetelina Kirilova.

The system for dividing the classes into two will allow the school to have no concentration of students. The model will also be applied when all students return to school.

This is possible because each room in the school is equipped with a camera, microphone and TV. However, they were bought over time and their value is about BGN 200,000. That is why in the 119th school they choose another example.

"The key students are those from the first and fifth grade, who have to study 100% in person. For the rest we will develop a schedule - when to be in person and when to go into distance learning ", says Simeon Angelov, Deputy Director of 119 SU" Acad. Mihail Arnaudov "in Sofia.

The idea is that no more than 40-50% of students to be present in school.