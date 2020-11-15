COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2498 New Cases, 66539 Active Cases

2498 are the new cases of COVID-19 in our country with 6450 tests performed. This is indicated by a reference in the Unified Information Portal.

536 people have been cured in the last 24 hours. The deaths are 36.

Most new cases are in Sofia - 811, followed by Plovdiv - 269, Varna - 172, Burgas - 118, Sofia region - 113, Sara Zagora - 103, Kyustendil - 98, Blagoevgrad - 97, Pazardzhik - 93, Ruse - 70, Pleven - 64, Sliven - 53, Gabrovo - 49, Yambol - 48, Veliko Tarnovo - 38, Shumen - 36, Lovech - 35, Dobrich - 34, Haskovo - 32, Pernik - 31, Vratsa - 30, Razgrad - 27, Montana and Targovishte 22 each, Vidin - 16, Smolyan - 8, Silistra - 7, Kardzhali - 2.

The active cases are 66,539, of which 5,166 are in hospital. There are 295 people in intensive care units.

