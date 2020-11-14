Million MAGA March: Protesters Gather for pro-Trump Rallies in US Capital

Supporters of President Donald Trump are set to rally in Washington DC to back his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the US election.

Far-right and anti-government groups including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and QAnon have indicated they will attend, amid heightened tensions over the election result.

Mr Trump drove past in a motorcade before the official start. The rally is expected to be met by counter-protests.

Joe Biden won the 3 November election and on Saturday, he solidified his victory with a projected win in the state of Georgia.

However, Mr Trump has so far refused to concede. He has launched a flurry of legal challenges in key states and made unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud - but his efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

Mr Trump's supporters are expected to kick off the rally about noon local time near Freedom Plaza, just east of the White House.

They are using different names for the event, including Million MAGA March - using the acronym for Mr Trump's Make America Great Again slogan - as well as the March for Trump and Stop the Steal DC.

It is expected to bring more mainstream Trump supporters together with neo-Nazis, far-right militias and conservative commentators, including prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes.

Organisers and right-wing media figures, along with the White House officials, have predicted a huge turnout, but past promises of massive rallies have sometimes fizzled out.

Mr Trump said on Friday he may "try to stop by and say hello". His motorcade passed the gathering demonstrators on Saturday and did a circuit of Freedom Plaza, according to reports.

Some left-wing groups are planning counter-demonstrations. Meanwhile K-pop fans have been using the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag online to post pictures of pancakes in protest at the pro-Trump rally./BBC