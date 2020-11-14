Iran Prepares Nationwide Indefinite Lockdown in Bid to Control Virus

Iran plans to enter a new phase of strict and indefinite lockdowns across the country in a bid to gain control over dramatic spike in new coronavirus infections.

"These lockdowns will come into effect on November 21 and are necessary to save lives," Iranian President Hassan Rowhani said in a televised address on Saturday.

Restrictions on public life will continue indefinitely until the number of new virus cases and related deaths decrease, he added.

"The people have to accept the bitter fact that this problem will remain with us for a long time and that we will have to live with this unwanted guest for the duration," Rowhani said.

Details of the new restrictions, including which economic sectors are to be affected and whether curfews will also be imposed, will be announced by Iran's coronavirus crisis team before November 21, Rowhani said.

The president has in recent months opposed a return to the kind of total lockdown imposed earlier this year, citing economic considerations. However, a dramatic increase in the number of new cases in recent weeks has apparently forced the government's hand.

Iran's official death toll from the pandemic currently stands at more than 40,000, while the number of coronavirus cases confirmed to date is close to 740,000. However, limited testing capacity means the true number of cases could be twice as high./Dpa