Events: Exhibition “Encounters, Spain-Bulgaria” November 14-28

The exhibition titled “Encounters, Spain-Bulgaria” was officially inaugurated today in the presence of Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Bulgaria, HE Alejandro Polanco Mata, Sofia Deputy Mayor Todor Chobanov, diplomats of the Spanish embassy and other guests. It is organized by the Embassy of Spain in collaboration with BTA and Sofia Municipality.

A total of 26 photos from the archives of BTA illustrate the political, public, economic, cultural and sports aspects in the countries’ bilateral relations. The first one dates back to the remote year 1987, followed by the photos taken at the concert of famous Spanish guitar player Paco de Lucia and Flamenco band at the Golden Orpheus music festival in 1988, whereas one of the latest ones features the performance of the National Ballet of Spain in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia as well as the opening of the exhibition “Picasso. The Eternal Quest” at the National Art Gallery. This exposition comprised over 78 lithographical and 7 ceramic works by the famous artist made from 1920 to 1971.

The BTA photographers have captured on film the historic events, such as the visit of the royal family in May 1993, the state visit of the Princess of Asturias to Sofia in 2006 and the opening ceremony of the Cervantes Institute mastered by the then-prince Philip, now the reigning King of Spain Philip VI. Among the exhibits are the photos of Montserrat Caballe taken during her concert at the Sofia Palace of Culture on 28 October 2014 and of the performance of the National Ballet of Spain. Sports photos are not missing either, among them are the pictures of volleyball Olympic qualifiers Spain-Bulgaria in the Armeets Hall, welfare campaigns and other events.

The exhibition is not arranged in chronological order, it is focused on people and human relationships, the organizers emphasized. Maybe next year there will be more events but regrettably they will be staged online owing to Covid-19 pandemic although the Embassy hopes that it will be possible to organize offline events as well. There will be music, scenic arts, dances and paintings expositions. The exposition of etchings, illustrations to Don Quixote at the Museum of the History of Sofia was confirmed, as well as the exhibition of paintings curtsey of the Embassy of Spain, sources of the Embassy said. The photo exhibition “Encounters, Spain-Bulgaria” is a part of cultural events organized to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Spain and Bulgaria.

The exhibition will be on view till November28th.