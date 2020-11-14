Turkey: Mosaic Mural Featuring Mysterious Lady Resembles Leonardo da Vinci’s Masterpiece

Archaeologists unearthed a piece of ancient mosaic wall art featuring a female figure during the excavations in the southern Turkish province of Osmaniye, Hurriyet newspaper reports quoted by NOVA.

According to Hurriyet, archaeologists named their find “Mona Lisa of Kadirli” because the mysterious unknown lady on the mosaic mural resembles the famous oeuvre by Leonardo da Vinci. It is assumed that the mosaic decorated the floor of a villa built during the 1st-2nd century A.D. They do not rule out the possibility that the mosaic is a portrait of the house’s owner.