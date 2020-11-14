In Memoriam: Armen Dzhigarhanyan Passed Away at Age 86

wikipedia

The Soviet and Russian film and theater star Armen Dzhigarhanyan passed away today aged 86, RIA Novosti reports.

In Bulgaria Dzhigarhanyan is known for his roles in such films as “The Elusive Avengers”, “Tehran’43”, “Hello, I’m Your Aunt”, “The Meeting Place Cannot be Changed”. His filmography, which comprises over 200 parts, will be mostly remembered by the films where he starred as a villain. The star’s theatrical carrier is associated mainly with Moscow’s Mayakovsky Theater where he worked for almost 30 years and was “the leading actor”.

 

During the last 30 years Armen Dzhigarhanyan has been the director and head of his own theater “Dzhigarhanyan”.

