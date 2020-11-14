Bulgarian Prototype of Covid-19 Vaccine to be Ready Before New Year

The Bulgarian prototype of Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine will be ready before New Year, Prof. Penka Petrova, the Director of the Institute of Microbiology of Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) said for the morning news program of bTV.

Now it is to be seen how effective the Bulgarian vaccine will be as it is protein-based and is more stable, Prof. Petrova explained.

She insisted that antibody tests for Coronavirus should be made prior to vaccine administration. The risk groups and elderly people will be vaccinated with priority. However, 13 million vaccine dozes are more than enough for a small country like Bulgaria regardless of the fact that the vaccine will be administered twice, Prof. Petrova stressed and further warned that Coronavirus is mutating.

In her opinion, the steps are taken in the right direction along all lines.

