COVID-19: Slovakia to Require a Negative Coronavirus Test upon Entry

People entering Slovakia from most EU countries will need a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that indicates infection with the novel coronavirus from Monday.

The test must not be more than 72 hours old, the state health authority announced Friday evening.

The new rule applies to every EU country except Finland and Greece, which are included on a list of 10 countries considered low risk, along with China and Japan.

Exceptions from mandatory testing exist, including for commuters whose place of work and residence is no more than 30 kilometres from the next border crossing, as well as students and professional athletes.

Conflicting and daily changing announcements by the government and authorities has caused confusion and dissatisfaction in the country.

Increasing criticism, not only from the media and the opposition, but also from the governing coalition, has been directed largely at the populist-conservative prime minister Igor Matovic, who repeatedly announced measures and rules on Facebook and at press conferences, which he then changes./Dpa

