COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4212 New Cases, 94 937 Total
The newly infected in Bulgaria for the past day are 4212 people, which is 798 cases more than the previous day.
Thus, the total number of infected reaches 94,937. Of these, 28,269 people were cured and 2,055 died.
The outbreaks are Sofia, Plovdiv, Vrana and Ruse. 682 people were cured. And 85 have lost the fight against the infection.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Supreme Administrative Prosecutor’s Office: Find Out if Necessary Medicines Are in Stock
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3414 New Cases, Most Infected Age - 40-49
- » Health Minister: COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Free in Bulgaria, Not Mandatory
- » State Health Inspector Kunchev: Maybe We Are on the Plateau of the Pandemic
- » COVID-19: Spain Will Require a Negative PCR Test from High-Risk Countries
- » New Measures in Bulgaria to Fight Coronavirus