COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4212 New Cases, 94 937 Total

Society » HEALTH | November 14, 2020, Saturday // 09:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4212 New Cases, 94 937 Total

The newly infected in Bulgaria for the past day are 4212 people, which is 798 cases more than the previous day.

Thus, the total number of infected reaches 94,937. Of these, 28,269 people were cured and 2,055 died.

The outbreaks are Sofia, Plovdiv, Vrana and Ruse. 682 people were cured. And 85 have lost the fight against the infection.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria