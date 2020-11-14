COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4212 New Cases, 94 937 Total

The newly infected in Bulgaria for the past day are 4212 people, which is 798 cases more than the previous day.

Thus, the total number of infected reaches 94,937. Of these, 28,269 people were cured and 2,055 died.

The outbreaks are Sofia, Plovdiv, Vrana and Ruse. 682 people were cured. And 85 have lost the fight against the infection.