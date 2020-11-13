Hundreds of Dead Armenian Soldiers Shown in Nagorno-Karabakh

The bodies of dozens of Armenian soldiers were found on several sections of a mountain road in Nagorno-Karabakh as a convoy of Russian peacekeepers entered, a Reuters video reported.

Cars with shrapnel wholes, a burned tank and damaged military vehicles reveal how fierce and ruthless the battles were on the way to the town of Shushi, the area's "spiritual center" captured on November 8th, the agency's operator said.

One of the dead was simply abandoned in the middle of the road and the column surrounded him. Elsewhere, several bodies, including those with bandages and turnstiles, hang from a car that looks like a military ambulance, the eyewitness added.

The video footage, shows a section in which almost 100 bodies of Armenians were thrown into the ditch within 100-200 meters. Bodies of dozens of killed Armenians lie by the road in Nagorno Karabakh

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were more than 4,000 killed in both countries in the conflict, including civilians, 8,000 wounded and thousands driven from their homes. Reuters reports that trucks and cars loaded with people and household items are heading to Armenia. Russia has nearly 2,000 troops with tanks and armored vehicles to ensure compliance with the ceasefire. The government in Yerevan has accepted large concessions under pressure from a military offensive by Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey./Reuters